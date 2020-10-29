Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 20.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 225,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULT opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

