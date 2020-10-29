Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $64.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

FLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.