Franks International (NYSE:FI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $1.54 on Monday. Franks International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franks International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Franks International by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Franks International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Franks International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franks International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Franks International by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

