Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

FRG opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $512.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.00 million.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $4,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,511.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 677.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 817,906 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1,664.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $2,049,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franchise Group by 117.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

