Foundation Mastercard Sells 30,100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,121,042,967.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total transaction of $9,953,167.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $291.38 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.40 and its 200 day moving average is $310.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.97.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

