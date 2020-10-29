Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (FTS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$53.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$41.52 and a 12-month high of C$59.28.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.50.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

