Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (FTS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion.

FTS opened at C$53.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.15. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$41.52 and a 52-week high of C$59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.50.

About Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

