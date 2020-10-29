Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3796 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

