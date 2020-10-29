Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

Shares of FL stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,440,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 91.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 241,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

