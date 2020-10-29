Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Major Shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FHTX stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

