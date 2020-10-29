Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Major Shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
FHTX stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $20.30.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
