Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $8,096,256.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,256.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $3,327,939.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

