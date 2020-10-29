Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $175.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 2.70.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin bought 14,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 14,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 39,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fluent by 470.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 157.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

