FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 2,615.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $54.85 on Thursday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

