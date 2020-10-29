Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 21.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $12,301,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 59.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 14.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

