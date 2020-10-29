FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.85. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstService by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,012,000 after buying an additional 49,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FirstService by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

