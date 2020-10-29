First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.56 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.