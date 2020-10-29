First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

