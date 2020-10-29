First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$38.20 on Wednesday. First National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.75 and a 52 week high of C$44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.12.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$344.58 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.2700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

