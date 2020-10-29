First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

FFIN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

