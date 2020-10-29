First Derivatives plc (FDP.L)’s (FDP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020 // Comments off

First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 3,020 ($39.46) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,322.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,806.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The firm has a market cap of $926.57 million and a PE ratio of 55.72. First Derivatives plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36).

About First Derivatives plc (FDP.L)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.