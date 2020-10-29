First Derivatives plc (FDP.L)’s (FDP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 3,020 ($39.46) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,322.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,806.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The firm has a market cap of $926.57 million and a PE ratio of 55.72. First Derivatives plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

