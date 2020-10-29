First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Acquires $11,576.00 in Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Jane S. Sosebee acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $11,576.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,568.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FCCO stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth $3,294,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Community by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 629,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.