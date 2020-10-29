First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $442.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.75. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.80 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 61.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 37,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 832.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

