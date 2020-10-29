First Bank & Trust Sells 1,550 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $233.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

