First Bank & Trust Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

T opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

