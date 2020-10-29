First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.84. First Bank shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 31 shares.

The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRBA. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bank by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in First Bank by 114.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $143.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

