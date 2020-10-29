Firestone Capital Management Sells 120 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Firestone Capital Management cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.08 billion, a PE ratio of -191.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

