Firestone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Shares of HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.02. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.