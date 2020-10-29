Financial Management Professionals Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,685.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,510.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,027.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,510.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,460.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.