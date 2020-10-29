Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.23 ($14.39).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 52-week high of €9.08 ($10.68).

