Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Fastly stock opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -130.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,021,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $157,537.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,016.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200,402 shares of company stock worth $188,493,482 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

