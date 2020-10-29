Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 92,308 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $6,860,330.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $7,720,641.12.

On Monday, October 12th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24.

On Monday, October 5th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $8,874,491.12.

On Monday, September 28th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $8,331,720.08.

On Monday, September 21st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $8,339,104.72.

On Monday, September 14th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $7,577,563.72.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $7,473,255.68.

On Monday, August 31st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total transaction of $8,407,412.64.

On Monday, August 24th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $7,812,026.04.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 67,733 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $5,359,034.96.

NYSE FSLY opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -130.20 and a beta of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fastly by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 289,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

