Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

FLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 24.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.