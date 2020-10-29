Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading 11.5% Higher

Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) shares traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.44. 828,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 218,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Falco Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Falco Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.29 million and a PE ratio of -17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43.

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

