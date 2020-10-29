Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Price Target Cut to C$500.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$650.00 to C$625.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$351.86 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$319.37 and a twelve month high of C$637.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$387.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$398.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of -73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$21.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$26.05 by C($4.89). The firm had revenue of C$7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 46.4900029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

