Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Price Target Cut to C$500.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$650.00 to C$625.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.
Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$351.86 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$319.37 and a twelve month high of C$637.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$387.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$398.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of -73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.
About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.