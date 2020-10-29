Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.28.

FB opened at $267.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.99. The firm has a market cap of $762.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

