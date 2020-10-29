Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $267.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $762.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

