Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $267.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $762.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

