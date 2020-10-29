Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

NYSE FN opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.