Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

EXR opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

