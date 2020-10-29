Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) PT Raised to $13.00

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

NYSE STAY opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

