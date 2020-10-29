Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.