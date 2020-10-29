eXp World Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,287 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 290% compared to the average daily volume of 1,099 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $45.67 on Thursday. eXp World has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 507.50 and a beta of 3.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,757,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,422,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 665,683 shares of company stock valued at $25,120,022. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of eXp World by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

