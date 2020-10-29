eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 10,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,668,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,563,354.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $567,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $419,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $395,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $420,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $397,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $359,600.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 507.50 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $62.50.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 20.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $213,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at $860,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

