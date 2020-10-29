Exact Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the average daily volume of 2,207 call options.

EXAS stock opened at $127.52 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In related news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,454 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,444 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

