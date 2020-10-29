Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €20.96 ($24.66) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries AG has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.88 and its 200 day moving average is €23.13.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

