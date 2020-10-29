Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells $48,750.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EVRI opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. The business had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Everi by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth $50,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

