Ethic Inc. Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 24.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 335,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,992,000 after buying an additional 65,370 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 212.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

BDX stock opened at $235.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

