Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Shares of CTAS opened at $315.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $358.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

