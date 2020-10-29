Ethic Inc. Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after buying an additional 1,890,718 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $106,051,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 601.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after buying an additional 233,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $132.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.80. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.81.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.