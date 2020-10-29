Ethic Inc. Takes $285,000 Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $218.25 on Thursday. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.14.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

